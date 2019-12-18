3 Sooners Suspended For Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
NORMAN, Oklahoma - University of Oklahoma football players Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins and Trejan Bridges have been suspended for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, News 9's Dean Blevins confirmed.
The loss of OU’s best pass rusher and playmaker along with Stevenson’s SEC-style power and strength will be significant at the national semifinal. Much more than the news that the Sooners will be without one starter vs LSU.
Rookies who will be in rotations will be severely tested.
Stevenson is a junior running back, and Bridges is a freshman wide receiver for the Sooners. Perkins plays on the other side of the ball as a defensive end.
The likelihood remains that other players will be suspended as well.
This is a developing story. Check back to News 9 and News9.com for updates.