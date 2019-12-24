Nearing Record Highs For Christmas
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The warm-up continues for the next few days before a storm system arrives by the end of the week with increasing rain and some thunder across eastern OK.
A mid-level ridge of high pressure continues to be the dominant feature but will move eastward over the next few days while a western U.S. trough becomes active. A surface area of low pressure will develop today allowing gusty south and southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph across eastern OK with some higher gusts across the central and western sections of the state where fire danger issues will increase due to the environmental conditions. Fire spread parameters across eastern OK will also increase both today and tomorrow yielding slightly elevated fire danger concerns.
Some patchy fog is underway this morning in a few spots, but most locations are in good shape. but not nearly as problematic when compared to the previous two mornings. Temps quickly climb by early morning as south winds will remain elevated through the morning hours.
Temperatures in the upper 30s lower 40s early this morning will reach the lower 60s by noon and the upper 60s for afternoon highs along with sunshine and gusty south winds. Christmas Day features lows in the mid to upper 40s with highs near 70 along with breezy south winds and mostly sunny sky.
We’ll be close to record highs Christmas Day, with the Tulsa metro record of 73 from 1922. Temps will drop a few degrees Thursday and revert to highs in the upper 50s Friday as the next system nears the state.
Showers and storms will be more likely Friday to our west, but we’ll have a chance during the day also with higher chances by the late evening hours into most of Saturday with a cool-down likely Sunday into early next week. Friday morning lows will be in the lower 40s with highs in the mid-50s to near 60.
Saturday morning starts with showers and storms along with temps in the around 50. Daytime highs may reach the upper 50s to lower 60s before the front moves across the state Saturday night with Sunday lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s. It appears we’re moving back into a mostly colder and active weather pattern for next week with another system nearing around the 1st of January.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day! And a wonderful Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.