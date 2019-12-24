A mid-level ridge of high pressure continues to be the dominant feature but will move eastward over the next few days while a western U.S. trough becomes active. A surface area of low pressure will develop today allowing gusty south and southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph across eastern OK with some higher gusts across the central and western sections of the state where fire danger issues will increase due to the environmental conditions. Fire spread parameters across eastern OK will also increase both today and tomorrow yielding slightly elevated fire danger concerns.