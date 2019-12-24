Collinsville Store Gives Away Groceries On Christmas Eve
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - A Collinsville thrift store and food pantry helped make sure fresh produce and other groceries didn’t go to waste this Christmas Eve.
Dividing Bread Ministry gives away food year-round, but they're closed Wednesday, so they wanted to give away all their extra food Tuesday to make sure no one goes hungry on Christmas.
"There's a lot of people that just would not be touched without Dividing Bread," said Roy Lish.
Lish is a volunteer for Dividing Bread and said they've been doing good in the Collinsville area ever since they opened in 2010. That good continued Tuesday as people came in to get fresh produce and baked goods before Christmas.
"I just love it, love people. When you see the light come on in their eyes, you've done your job, because that's where it's at," Lish said.
Dozens of people showed up, but not everyone was getting food for themselves.
"We had one lady that was making deliveries to some elderly shut-ins and she was able to take a delivery for us from here," Lish said.
That lady was Kellye Parker. She stopped by for the first time to pick up food for her grandmother and mother-in-law. She wanted to teach her kids the true meaning of Christmas
"I feel like it's important for them to understand and to learn that Christmas really isn't about us, it's about helping people that could use it," said Parker.
Dividing Bread started their food pantry to help children and fill a need in Collinsville. They've since expanded to Hominy, Owasso, Sperry, and Skiatook
The ministry reopens this Friday.