OSU Falls To Texas Aggies 24-21 In Texas Bowl
HOUSTON, Texas - Oklahoma State battled injuries all season long to fight for an 8-and-4 record and a berth in the Texas Bowl. Friday night was the end of the season for the Cowboys who lost to Texas A&M 24-21.
Chuba Hubbard played as did Spencer Sanders as Mike Gundy looked for a 10th bowl win. Dru Brown got the start and majority of snaps at quarterback in this one.
After missing a field goal on the first possession, OSU clicked on the second. Chuba broke free, showing off speed and picking up 37 on the play. He'd go over 2,000 yards on the season with Friday's game.
Then it was Brown, going deep for Braydon Johnson and a 42-yard TD. That put the Cowboys ahead 7-0.
Later in the quarter, Brown on the keeper for 9 yards made it 14-0.
But the second half was all A&M. Kellen Mond hit Jhamon Ausbon for the 10-yard strike to tie it. Then Mond broke free - 67 yards to the house.
A&M scored 24 unanswered, and the Pokes fell 24-21.