Seasonal Clean Out: New Year's Eve Busiest Day For Goodwill
TULSA, Oklahoma - While everyone is getting ready to ring in the new year, it is also one of the busiest days of the year for Goodwill.
Goodwill said historically they have been inundated with donations on the last day of the year because people are trying to get tax credit.
They said the tax laws have now changed, but they are still just as busy.
Goodwill said a lot of people rush in last minute to try to get their last charitable donation credit to file for their taxes for the year. But the new shorter tax forms make charitable donations less of a consideration for the average taxpayer.
Goodwill said they call this time of the year the "seasonal clean out."
Tiffany King with Goodwill said "Goodwill was concerned that was going to affect charitable donations, knowing that was a driving force for some donors, but we are happy to report we haven't seen any change. This continues to be one of our biggest donation days."
Goodwill said the best way to help out is to donate clothes, shoes, purses, books, and other small household items.