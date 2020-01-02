News
Police: Tulsa Man Dead After Being Shot, Left In Street
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man is dead after a shooting near 15th Street and Garnett.
Officers said just before midnight they were called to the area near 15th Street and Garnett about a body in the street.
Tulsa Fire and EMSA responded and started CPR, then took the victim to the hospital where he later died.
Officers believe the shooting happened where they found him.
Police said they walked through the neighborhood, knocking on doors to try to find witnesses.
Officers said they have very little information to work with right now.
If you know anything that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.