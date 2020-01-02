Tulsa Begins American Conference Play At Home Against Temple
TULSA, Oklahoma - The University of Tulsa ended its non-conference schedule this past Sunday with a loss to Kansas State, making three losses straight.
Tomorrow night the Golden Hurricane begin American Conference play against Temple. Wins in the conference won’t come easy as TU faces 3 of the top 6 teams right out of the gate.
"We have some really good teams in this league, and it's going to be challenging for us to get it going because every night is going to a battle," said Tulsa head coach Frank Haith.
The time off the court has allowed Tulsa to regroup and get set for the conference season. Coach Haith also used that holiday break as a motivational tool to keep his team focused and stay hungry for opposing teams.
"I’m one of those guys that spends a lot of time with our guys and talk to them about the big picture and not just basketball, but life and I sent them some motivation last night,” said Haith.
Tulsa and Temple tip off at 8:00 p.m. Friday. The game will be the first of 2020, and the first conference game for the Hurricane.