1 Killed In Tulsa Drive-By Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man is dead after he was shot at a home near Apache and the Tisdale Parkway.
Police say this was a drive-by shooting and that it happened in the 1700 block of West Virgin Street. Detectives say the victim was shot somewhere inside or in front of the house and was taken to the hospital where he died. The victim's name won't be released until the immediate family is aware of what happened.
Police have also not released any information about the gunman and if these two might know each other. This is Tulsa's second homicide of the year.
