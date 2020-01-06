News
TPS Superintendent To Present Budget Proposal To School Board
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist will present the district's plan to the school board to cut nearly $20 million from next year's budget.
So far, the district announced it would cut nearly $14 million from the district office, make some staffing changes, and close four elementary schools to make ends meet.
The district has already had rounds of consolidation over the last decade closing buildings as enrollment drops. While the board considers the proposal on Monday a vote won't happen until their next meeting on January 21st.