Chamberlain Park Community Center Reopens
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa just reopened its Chamberlain Park community center, which hasn't been fully functioning for nearly five years.
Parks leaders said over the last few years the center would occasionally open its gym for a couple of hours a week, but there was no programming being offered and the building was not in great shape.
Parks director Anna America said she spoke with a group of kids about what they wanted to see in their recreation center, and they said they wanted a place that was actually open and gave them things to do.
The newly-reopened center will be renamed after community leader Jane Malone and will now offer a variety of options, including a work-out center and classes for dance, sports, and ceramics among other things
"None of these kids are asking for something we shouldn't be giving them. Nobody was asking for something grand, they just wanted a safe place to go. They wanted to be able to play; they wanted to be able to bounce around a basketball, so we can do that and we should've been doing it all along" said America.
The Parks Department will host a grand re-opening event February 8th at 10:30 a.m.