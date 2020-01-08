Related Story: Federal Agency Provides New Tools In Search For Remains Of Missing Welch Girls



Stansill said federal workers are also assessing the shaft, trying to figure out how stable it is for any future, more detailed searches.



“It's a slow process, very slow,” he said.



"We're just grateful that people are willing to bring their knowledge and their understanding and look down a shaft that's like this,” Lindey Leforce said.



Leforce is Lauria Bible's uncle. With three other shafts high on investigators' list to look at, he and other family members will continue waiting for answers.



"All kinds of things wander through your mind so you kinda, good thing is you can go for long walks and clear your mind a little bit and hoping that you hear something, 'Hey we found something,' and then you can come back and there's a resolution,” Leforce said.



Investigators stress they do not have specific information that the girls are in a shaft, that’s just what they’ve heard the most during the investigation.