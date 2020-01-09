News
Cast Iron Skillet Vanilla Blondie
Chef Becca Foy from Hard Rock Casino shares a sweet recipe for a "blondie" using ice cream, and white cake mix.
Ingredients:
2 pounds white cake mix (or 2 boxes)
½ pound butter, melted
2 eggs, whole
2 cups white chocolate chips
Vanilla Ice Cream
Hot Fudge Sauce
Caramel Sauce
Candied Pecans
Whipped Cream
Directions:
In a mixing bowl, combine cake mix, butter and eggs. When the batter is completely mixed, add the chocolate chips and mix until thoroughly blended.
Press the batter into prepared pan and bake at 350° for 20 minutes until brown.
Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, sauces, pecans and whipped cream.