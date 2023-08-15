Cooking Corner: Taco Salad

A-C Marshall with Marshall Family Catering is showing his take on a Taco Salad.

Tuesday, August 15th 2023, 4:26 pm

It's Taco Tuesday, and tacos come in all shapes and sizes.

A-C Marshall with Marshall Family Catering is showing his take on a Taco Salad.

RECIPE:

1. Brown ground meat of choice in a skillet (hamburger, turkey, chicken, pork, or beyond meat).

2. Drain meat drippings.

3. Place meat back in skillet and add favorite taco seasoning. Mix well.

4. Add 1lb of pace picante sauce and cook until hot (165 degrees).

5. Build the way you like (salad, diced tomatoes, corn, black beans, avocado, etc.).
