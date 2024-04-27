'A Serious Incident' : Man Arrested After Bomb Squad Investigates Devices in Coweta Home

A Coweta man is in the Wagoner County Jail and accused of robbing a pharmacy, stealing a vehicle, and having explosive devices.

-

A Coweta man is in the Wagoner County Jail and accused of robbing a pharmacy, stealing a vehicle, and having explosive devices.

Things took a turn late Friday night while Coweta Police were serving a search warrant at Christopher Allen Kharazi’s house near 91st and 257th East Avenue.

Police say the 41-year-old is accused of armed robbery. They say he took drugs and a car from a Coweta pharmacy last weekend.

After taking Kharazi into custody, police Chief Michael Bell says officers found what appeared to be multiple explosive devices in his house and vehicle.

“The ones inside the house appear to be like a pipe bomb type device and the one inside the Jeep appears to be, it could be even a smoke device or a hand grenade of some kind," he said.

Neighbors in the area were forced to shelter in place until Saturday morning.

The Tulsa Police Department’s bomb squad unit helped clear the house and vehicle.

Chief Bell says this is not a common situation, especially in Coweta.

“This is only the second time I’ve had to call the bomb squad out; I’ve been here 10 years in Coweta,” he said.

Police say Kharazi was in the Navy for 12 years and worked around explosives.

“His job in the military was to paint a target so that jets knew where to bomb the target,” said Chief Bell.

They say the suspect could have PTSD from his time in the Navy, which is why officers say he stole drugs from the pharmacy.

“We don’t know what his intentions were, what he’s thinking, so at this time, we’re playing it as though its a serious incident,” said Chief Bell.