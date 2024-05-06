15-Year-Old Arrested, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing His Mom's Boyfriend At Tulsa Apartment

Tulsa Police say it happened at an apartment complex at 17th and Memorial Saturday morning and 29-year-old Rashaun Jackson was stabbed in the chest.

Tulsa police say a 15 -15-year-old boy stabbed and killed his mom's boyfriend.

"A woman comes home with her boyfriend to the apartment, and some type of argument started between the two, and the argument got heated and then this woman's fifteen-year-old son got involved," said Captain Richard Meulenberg with Tulsa Police.

Meulenberg says Jackson and the boy then got into an argument, there was some shoving and pushing, and the boy had grabbed a knife.

"At that time the 15-year-old took his knife and stabbed him, and stabbed him in such a way it ended up killing him," Meulenberg said.

Meulenberg says the boy gave police specific details about what happened.

"The mother didn't really know what happened, didn't really know anything, when we got down to talking to the 15-year-old, he gave us very specific details about what happened, he told us what happened that night, he even told us he threw the knife up on the roof of the building," he said.

Meulenberg says moments of violence like this are often moments of being irrational and the results are sad all the way around.

"It's unfortunate that someone lost their life, it's unfortunate that we now have a 15-year-old in custody for murder, so this is still going to go to trial, and more things will come out but right now detectives and Tulsa County have charged this 15-year-old with murder," he said.

Captain Meulenberg says it'll be up to the District Attorney's officer if they will charge the 15-year-old as a youthful offender. If that's the case, his name will be released.