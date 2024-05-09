1 Person Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash Involving Semi On I-44

A man is dead after a crash involving a truck and semi-truck in Tulsa on Thursday,

By: News On 6

According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Dakota Ingram, 21, from Louisiana died after his motorcycle crashed with a semi on I-44 westbound at US-75. Troopers said that Ingram died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt. Another truck was involved in the crash, but that driver was not hurt either.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.



