Mayfest Preparations Close Some Streets In Downtown Tulsa

Mayfest kicks off Friday in downtown Tulsa, featuring several musical acts and art from all over Oklahoma. If you plan on coming to Mayfest this weekend or if you have any other plans downtown, come prepared for road closures and lots of people walking around.

If you plan on coming to Mayfest this weekend or if you have any other plans downtown, come prepared for road closures and lots of people walking around. Many people take MLK Boulevard into the Tulsa Arts District, but with road closures and festival foot traffic, it will be a congested area this weekend.

"It's chaotic in a good way,” says artist Jerron Johnston.

He’s setting up his booth, getting ready for the 60,000 people expected at Mayfest this year.

"I love to mingle and talk and talk about the art love to talk about why I do what I do," he says.

Johnston loves creating peaceful paintings like this one featuring the scissortail flycatcher.

"It's my idea of Oklahoma in a snapshot."

"This is the azaleas in Woodward Park," says Stephen Smith, pointing at one of his oil paintings.

He says he's been coming to Mayfest for a long time.

"Years just fly by I don't even keep track."

He says with sunny skies, this weekend is shaping up to be a great time for people to come by and visit him and his wife.

"Probably the nicest weekend we've had in a long time no rain in the forecast and I'm hoping that's true," says Smith.

He’s from Tulsa and says selling his art here is a little more special.

"Mine's a little different than most because I use so much paint ... I'm the only one that's foolish enough to spend that much on paint," he says.

Whether you come for the art, or to come relax on Guthrie Green, Mayfest promises to be a busy, but eventful Tulsa experience.

Parking is available close to the festival, but one of the best options will be a free shuttle from the TCC Metro Campus or the Reynolds Center at TU.



