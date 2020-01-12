News
OSBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Inola
INOLA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Inola.
Investigators say the incident began after an Inola police officer attempted to stop a vehicle Saturday night. The driver refused to stop and the officer pursued the vehicle to the 4200 block of 620 Road in Inola.
The officer fired a shot as the pursuit ended. The driver of the vehicle was hit and a medical unit was called to transport him to the hospital. The driver's condition is not known at this time.
OSBI says the investigation is ongoing.