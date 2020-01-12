INOLA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Inola. 

Investigators say the incident began after an Inola police officer attempted to stop a vehicle Saturday night. The driver refused to stop and the officer pursued the vehicle to the 4200 block of 620 Road in Inola. 

The officer fired a shot as the pursuit ended. The driver of the vehicle was hit and a medical unit was called to transport him to the hospital. The driver's condition is not known at this time. 

OSBI says the investigation is ongoing.