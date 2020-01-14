6 Candidates To Face Off In 7th Democratic Debate
TULSA, Oklahoma - Six candidates will take the stage Wednesday night in the final Democratic Presidential debate before primary voting begins.
A poll released over the weekend shows Senator Bernie Sanders leading the pack in Iowa followed closely by Senator Elizabeth Warren. The debate will be the last opportunity for Iowa voters to compare the candidates side-by-side before their caucuses on February 3rd.
"We have the opportunity to vet candidates unlike any voters in any other state save New Hampshire. We really get to put these candidates to the test," said Drake University's Assistant Professor of Political Science Greg Wolf.
Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer will join Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg on stage. Senator Cory Booker suspended his campaign on Monday after failing to reach the poll numbers to qualify for this debate.
