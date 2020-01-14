News
Tulsa Police: Woman Shoots, Kills Son Outside Her Home
Tuesday, January 14th 2020, 12:40 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide in the 1300 block of East 51st Street North. A woman shot her son in the driveway of her home, according to Tulsa Police.
Officers tell News On 6 the two got into a fight or argument outside the woman's home. The son, who is in his 30s, doesn't live at the residence, police said.
They are questioning the woman at the detective division downtown.
Police responded to the shooting around noon Tuesday, January 14.
