News
Tulsa International Airport Adds New Non-Stop Flight To Nashville
TULSA, Oklahoma - Allegiant Air has announced a new non-stop flight from Tulsa to Nashville.
Allegiant says it will offer one-way fares starting as low as $44. Nashville flights will start on June 4th.
"We are grateful to Allegiant for adding a new nonstop flight to Nashville and look forward to more nonstop additions in the future," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.
Tulsa International Airport now boasts nonstop flights to 19 destinations.