2 Of 3 Wagoner County Murder Suspects In Custody
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police are looking for a man in connection to a homicide from last summer.
Officers said they just learned about the homicide a few weeks ago.
Two other suspects are already in custody, facing first degree murder charges.
Broken Arrow investigators said the three suspects charged in this murder are all related.
Police are looking for Tommy Tecumseh.
Broken Arrow police said the department went through 2019 believing the city had no homicides, until early December, when someone let officers know about a July murder at a home near Kenosha and 193rd East Avenue.
"We pride ourselves on being one of the safest cities in the nation and usually one of the safest in Oklahoma. And that's due to random acts of violence not occurring. This isn't a random act. This is people that knew one another,” Officer Chris Walker said.
Family members Martha Simpson, Jabaica and Tommy Tecumseh are all charged with first degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Robert Richardson.
Police said Richardson lived with Simpson at her home earlier in the year. Simpson told police in an interview that Richardson was beaten up by her family members, and later told police she stabbed the victim back in July.??
A witness told police someone stomped on the victim's chest, causing a "gurgling noise."
"Depending on their lifestyle, they don't report crimes. You know, they cover up crimes. So we've made major inroads into developing the information,” Walker said.
Another witness told police they overheard Simpson ask Richardson, "Why did you do it?" That witness said the victim repeatedly said he was sorry.
"It's a long uphill battle trying to go through a case that is six, seven months old and still develop good, solid information,” Walker said.
Simpson's arrest affidavit said after Richardson was killed, he was put in the trunk of his own car.
The car was found in Okmulgee County and now detectives are following up on any leads on where the body is.
If you know where Tommy Tecumseh is or have any information on where the victim's remains could be, call Broken Arrow Police.