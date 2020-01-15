The Pawnee County Sheriff says deputies have arrested an 18-year-old Pawnee High School student who is accused of threatening to shoot a principal.

Sheriff Mike Waters said Dalton Mitchell got in trouble at school Tuesday. Waters said Mitchell told a friend on the bus he was going to bring a pistol to school the next day to kill the principal.

Waters said someone heard the threat and reported it to the bus driver. The bus driver passed the information along to school administrators, who called the sheriff’s office.

Waters said deputies investigated and arrested Mitchell Tuesday evening. Mitchell was booked into the Pawnee County jail on a complaint of threatening to perform violent acts.