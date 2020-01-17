Coweta's Delivery Diva Provides Private Delivery Service
COWETA, Oklahoma - Many smaller towns like Coweta want delivery services like Uber Eats, Grub Hub or Door Dash - but don't have them yet. So one woman has stepped up to provide the service herself.
Jackie Schmidt is Coweta's Delivery Diva.
"This is a service I can offer to my community to help them," Schmidt said.
She got the service going just this month. So far, it's pretty basic. There's not an app or a website, but she's got a flyer. You can contact her there, or check out her Facebook page.
One new mother wanted a salted caramel shake and love potion tea from Coweta Nutrition. Jackie dropped off the drinks then picked up a sandwich for someone else.
It was a busy day, but she feels like she's filling a need and helping her neighbors.
"It's an amazing town," said Jackie Schmidt, Coweta's Delivery Diva. "I love this town."