Popular Roads In Muskogee Area Scheduled For Repair
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two popular stretches of road will be repaired thanks to the City of Muskogee and the county teaming up.
Drivers like Charles Ford couldn’t be happier.
“That’s the best news I’ve hear all day,” says Ford. He was smiling from ear to ear when News On 6 told him that road he uses daily – Hancock Road – is finally getting fixed.
“I’ve been up and down this road for the last 15 years. Sometimes three or four times a day,” says Ford.
News On 6 hopped in the car with Ford to feel the road first-hand. Ford said he can’t even go the speed limit without fear of damaging his car.
“It’s very, very bumpy and the speed limit is 35. You go 35 and you hit some bumps you don’t want to hit,” Ford said.
The city and county are now teaming up to repair Hancock Road and York Street. County Commissioner Ken Doke said he’s been talking with the city for over a year but had to wait for the city to pass a capital improvement plan to raise the thousands funds necessary to split the cost. Doke said he was grateful the city saw the project was important.
“It’s important for economic development purposes and connecting businesses with people who live in the community. You need to fix these roads just as much as the other roads,” Doke said.
He also told News On 6 the cost of the project could range from $200,000 to $250,000. He said with the city and county splitting the cost, they will be able to repair a lot more roads in the area.
“The longer they go without attention, the worse they get, and the more costly they are to repair. We are anxious to get on this and get this road back to where it needs to be,” said Doke.
Doke said he hopes this project will be a model for more road repairs and happier drivers. He tells News On 6 the project is set to begin this summer.