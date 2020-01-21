Catoosa Residents Report Hearing Strange Noise
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - A strange noise in Catoosa is raising a lot of questions for residents. For the past few weeks, people have posted on Facebook saying they've heard a strange sound late at night.
Catoosa Police told News On 6 that they have received several calls from people about this noise. Everyone has their ideas, but no one can seem to pinpoint what it is.
People in Catoosa are trying to figure out what that sound is.
There have been several posts all over Facebook lately during the day or the middle of the night. People are posting asking what that "eerie sound" is. The big argument is whether it is a train or something else.
Several people believe it is a train making the sound, others think it is from the port of Catoosa, then you have the less serious ones like UFOs or aliens.
Police seemed to think it was the train making a different sound, but no one has pinpointed it exactly.