News
Owasso Starts New Job Initiative For Retirees
OWASSO, Oklahoma - The City of Owasso is starting a new initiative to create job opportunities for its growing number of retirees.
The program is called Encore Owasso, and leaders said they want to keep retirees engaged in the community.
That could mean mentoring start-up businesses, providing consulting services, or doing part-time work for small businesses around town.
Right now, city leaders are asking for input from retired people and also from business owners to see what their needs are.