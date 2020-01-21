Group Starts New Initiative To Reduce Animal Euthanasia
A new statewide initiative is hoping to reduce the number of cats and dogs euthanized in Oklahoma shelters.
A group called Common Bonds announced their statewide goals in Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon.
Common Bonds said the latest data shows about 13,000 animals were euthanized in shelters across Oklahoma last year, and they want to reduce that number.
By 2025, the group hopes to increase Oklahoma's shelter save rate to 90 percent.
That's about a 14 percent increase over what it is now.
Common Bonds shared three ways they hope to achieve their goal.
They'll promote affordable, accessible spay and neutering services because some pet owners simply cannot afford the surgery. They'll use volunteers to engage lawmakers, shelters and the public. They'll encourage more Oklahoma shelters to report their data, because right now - they said fewer than half of the state's 128 animal shelters report their intake, release and euthanasia data.
Common Bonds Director Kelly Burley said a lot of people are passionate and committed to their goal.
"I think for everyone in this group it's about a love for animals,” said Burley. “Tying the fact that the health and well-being of animals directly reflects the health and well-being of communities."
Common Bonds will begin holding community meetings to discuss this starting next month.