US Assistant Secretary Of Education Visits Tulsa Schools
TULSA, Oklahoma - Several schools in the Tulsa metro had a special visitor Thursday from the federal government.
Frank Brogan, the U.S. assistant secretary of education, toured three schools and met with school administrators.
"This is a big part of my job,” said Brogan. “To get on the ground, all over the United States, state to state. Identify schools that are changing, that are working for students, and preparing them for the new world that they are going to inherit as adults."
Brogan's first stop was Booker T. Washington High School – a school his department identified as one that's rethinking education.
He met with students, teachers and administrators, like principal Dr. Melissa Wooldridge.
"I hope that he walks away knowing the history of Booker T, where we started, what we've gone through and where we landed," said Wooldridge.
Brogan praised the school's diversity and the unique programs, like coding and foreign languages that they offer for students.
His next stop was Bishop Kelley in Tulsa.
Despite it being private, he said like many public schools, they're also thinking differently.
Thursday afternoon, he wrapped up his day at Union's Darnaby Elementary learning about their STEM program.
He said all the visits are helping them learn how schools are changing and succeeding.
"They're doing it differently. Most importantly, student achievement levels are rising as a result of that," said Brogan.