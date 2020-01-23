News
Memorial Chargers New Team Looks To Continue Competitive Dominance
TULSA, Oklahoma - Teams are different every year in high school sports, but that doesn't stop the Memorial Charges from continuing to uphold their dominating nature.
"It's a new team, new ingredients, and we're just trying to do it the same Memorial way," said head coach Bobby Allison.
Last season the seniors left the school with one of the most successful classes in history with 102 wins and a third consecutive state championship.
"Everybody has a responsibility to do. It's on us to a certain degree, but at the same time, it's on everybody," said Kavon Key.
The Memorial Chargers look to create another dominate season.