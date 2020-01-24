House Democrats To Spotlight What They Say Is Trump's Obstruction Of Congress
House Democrats finish their opening arguments in President Trump's impeachment trial Friday as they try to persuade skeptical Republican senators to remove him from office. The House prosecutors will turn to the second article of impeachment, which charges Mr. Trump with obstruction of Congress.
Throughout their arguments, they've pointed to witnesses and documents they'd like to hear from and read but can't because the Trump administration has blocked them.
On Thursday, the Democrats focused on the first article, arguing Mr. Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine for his personal political gain. They cited evidence that he held up crucial aid to Ukraine to try to get that nation's president to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. The House managers also argued that abuse of power is a sufficient basis for an article of impeachment.
The president's team begins its opening arguments Saturday. Early Friday morning, the president, conscious of TV viewership trends, tweeted that this is "called Death Valley in T.V."
