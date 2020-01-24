News
Wanted: Oklahoma Women Veterans To Order New License Plate
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Tax Commission is accepting applications for the new Oklahoma Woman Veteran license plate. There need to be 100 orders before the end of April to make the plate permanent.
They're looking for help getting the word to the women from our state who served their country.
It costs $40 on top of all other registration fees. It will cost $35 to renew each year.
Part of that price - $20 - goes to the Oklahoma Women Veterans Organization.