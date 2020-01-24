Tulsa Man Charged With Shooting Process Server Denied Bond Request By Third Judge
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa, OKLAHOMA - A man charged with shooting a process server and posting threatening messages about a mass shooting at the University of Tulsa will remain in jail.
A judge denied another bond request from 36-year-old Christopher Barnett Friday.
He remains at the Tulsa County Jail until his trial, scheduled for in June for now.
Jason Lollman, Barnett's public defender, told News On 6 he will talk to his client about the possibility of appealing the latest decision.
"I think that it's going to hamper us in our ability to defend him,” said Lollman. “I would like to have him out on bond, and I'd like to be able to speak with him as I please."
Barnett is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon for shooting a man who was delivering court papers at his home in July 2019. Barnett pleaded not guilty and said it was self-defense, but prosecutors aren't buying it.
"Mr. Barnett has testified he's had many process servers come to his house,” said Mark Collier with the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office. “He's well familiar with the process.”
Barnett posted bond in the shooting case, but prosecutors then charged him with four counts of threatening an act of violence in a separate case involving a blog with plans for a mass shooting at TU.
Lollman said the threats made on Barnett's blog were satire, and that the order of the charges filed were odd.
"Considering that the state had not even filed the assault and battery with a deadly charge when they filed the threatening act charge, and the threatening act charge seemed to come out of nowhere," said Lollman.
Prosecutors again disagree.
“We have maintained the argument and will continue to maintain the argument that Mr. Barnett is a danger to the community based on his escalating behavior," said Collier.
If found guilty of all five charges, Barnett faces the possibility of more than 40 years in prison.