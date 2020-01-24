News
Tulsa Police: 3 Arrested After Crashing Stolen Truck Into House
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police said they arrested three people after crashing a stolen vehicle into a house.
According to police, an officer was on a call near West 20th Street and 2000 South Nogales Avenue when she noticed a truck traveling towards her at a very high speed.
Officers said the truck crashed into a house and the people inside fled on foot. They also said they hit a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
Police said three were arrested and another is still on the run.
One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Officers are working to identify the suspects and said they will soon be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.