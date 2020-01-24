TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police said they arrested three people after crashing a stolen vehicle into a house.

According to police, an officer was on a call near West 20th Street and 2000 South Nogales Avenue when she noticed a truck traveling towards her at a very high speed.

Officers said the truck crashed into a house and the people inside fled on foot. They also said they hit a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.  

Police said three were arrested and another is still on the run.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officers are working to identify the suspects and said they will soon be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.  