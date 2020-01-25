News
Tulsa Police Confirm 1 Death In Rollover Crash
Saturday, January 25th 2020, 7:00 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are on the scene of a fatal wreck near the west corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop.
Officers say an SUV was traveling east on Highway 412 around 5 am Saturday morning. For some reason, the SUV then crossed the center lane striking a car in the westbound lane. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency crews have blocked off westbound highway 412 heading toward Sand Springs. The status of the second driver is not known at this time.