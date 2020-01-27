News
Dad Creates Custom Controller So Disabled Daughter Can Play Video Games
A father is being praised after he filled his daughter with joy thanks to an invention he made.
Rory Steel decided his daughter, Ava, who has a physical disability, should be able to play one of her favorite video games.
Steel made Ava a custom controller by rigging an Xbox Adaptive Controller to a Nintendo Switch so Ava could play the popular video game Zelda.
The heartwarming video he posted on twitter quickly gained over a million views shortly after.
To view the original video, click here.