A father is being praised after he filled his daughter with joy thanks to an invention he made.

Rory Steel decided his daughter, Ava, who has a physical disability, should be able to play one of her favorite video games.

Steel made Ava a custom controller by rigging an Xbox Adaptive Controller to a Nintendo Switch so Ava could play the popular video game Zelda.

The heartwarming video he posted on twitter quickly gained over a million views shortly after. 

