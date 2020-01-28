The defendants moved to discourage potential competitors in the generic drug market "through restrictive distribution agreements" that prevented other drugmakers from buying samples of Daraprim, the FTC said Monday. The defendants also blocked competitors from accessing a key Daraprim ingredient, making it impossible for them to replicate the drug, according to the complaint.

Had the defendants not acted illegally, consumers could have saved tens of millions of dollars by purchasing generic versions of the drug, the complaint alleges. There is no generic version of the drug on the market today.

Shkreli gained notoriety after a drug company he founded, Turing Pharmaceuticals, spent $55 million for the U.S. rights to sell Daraprim and promptly raised the price about 4,000% to $750 per pill.