Goodwill Program Gives Independence To Supported Workers
Goodwill has several programs to help put people to work, but one program is giving its workers much more than that.
Goodwill's Supported Workers Program, which hires individuals who are developmentally delayed.
News On 6 spoke with two of the supported workers; one has been with Goodwill for 8 years, and the other for 15 years. They both said they love making money, but this job has given them much more: it has given them a feeling of independence.
Goodwill said there are six donation sites in northeastern Oklahoma with supported workers.
All of the supported workers currently have open cases with DHS under the Developmental Disability Services Division. They all make a least minimum wage, work up to 30 hours a week and they all get full benefits.
Each location has a job coach on hand at all times to teach the workers important skills such as customer service, social skills, how to greet, and how to accept and sort donations.
One of the Supported Workers is Daren Barrett, and he said that this job offers more than just a paycheck.
"It gets me out. I get to see different people who donate and, sometimes, people I know show up and donate" said Barrett. "Goodwill does good things for people with disabilities."
Goodwill said they have about 50 supported workers working at the six locations and said many of these workers would just be sitting at home if it wasn't for this program.