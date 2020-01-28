Ollie's Bargain Outlet To Open In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new retailer is moving into the old Toys "R" Us building on 71st and Memorial in Tulsa.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet will open in about two weeks on February 12th.
The store is part of a national chain of discount retail stores with more than 300 locations in 25 states.Ollie's is known for offering items at a low price.
The Toys "R" Us in Tulsa moved out in 2017, after filing for bankruptcy, which saw the closure of all U.S. stores.
The location at 71st and Memorial has been empty ever since.
According to a CNN Business article, Ollie's is capitalizing on Toys "R" Us liquidation.
The company bought 12 former Toys "R" Us sites, not including Tulsa, and is leasing another six.
The article stated that stepping into old Toys "R" Us stores is one part of Ollie's plan to enter states like Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana.
The Tulsa Ollie's location will open for business at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12th.