Family Grieving Loss Of Woman Killed In Crash Near Keystone Dam
Family members are remembering a young woman killed in a head-on crash near the Keystone Dam on Tuesday morning.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jonathon Cash was driving southbound Tuesday morning on State Highway 151 when he crossed the center line, hitting Paige Clow’s car head-on, which killed her.
Troopers said Cash suffered minor injuries. OHP said they don't know what caused him to cross over the center line.
Jennifer Morrow said Clow was her oldest niece. Morrow said she and the rest of her family are still in shock after learning about her death.
"She was taken too soon. She had a bright future ahead of her. She had graduated from OSU with honors, was skyrocketing and doing the things she loved. She had a lot of friends," said Morrow.
Morrow said she heard about the crash shortly after it happened.
“I just ran to mom and dad’s as soon as I could. We just gathered the family close," said Morrow.
Morrow said Paige was funny and smart.
"If our family gathers together, tells stories and looks at pictures then having family close by is the best thing to me," said Morrow.
As OHP continues to investigate the crash, Morrow said her message to others is to never live with regrets.
"Make sure you say the things you want to say and do the things you want to do. Make the memories because things happen that are not supposed to," said Morrow.
If you’d like to help the family with funeral expenses we have the link here.