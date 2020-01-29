News
Former Kiefer Principal Pleads Guilty To Child Sexual Abuse
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - A former Kiefer elementary school principal has pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse. Jayson Larremore abused a relative of his for several years, according to court records.
An affidavit from the Creek County Sheriff's Office said Larremore sexually abused the victim when she was between the ages of 9 and 16.
Another case of lewd molestation and first-degree rape was dismissed as part of a plea bargain the victim and her father agreed to, records show.
Larremore was sentenced to 20 years in the Department of Corrections with all but the first five years suspended.