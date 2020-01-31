Man Arrested After Stealing Amazon Delivery Truck, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man is in jail after he was accused of stealing an Amazon delivery van with dozens of packages inside.
The suspect's name is Jason Kravis; he was booked into jail for auto theft and possession of stolen property.
Police said they're still looking for another suspect.
Investigators said they believe the thieves stole the van, took some of the packages to an abandoned house and shed near 15th Street and Memorial, and ditched the Amazon vehicle a few blocks away.
An officer saw Kravis as he was driving into a storage center parking lot near 51st Street and Mingo.
Officers got a warrant to search his storage unit, and they found several of the stolen packages and nearly 60 boxes in the abandoned shed.
The most expensive items were sold or given to co-conspirators and some of the merchandise was found in the shed.
There was a passenger in the car who wasn't connected to the crime, but she was arrested for public intoxication.