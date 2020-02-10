Tulsa Police: Warrant Issued For Homicide Suspect
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a homicide suspect who is out on probation for a previous shooting.
17-year-old Jeremiah Morris was found shot, several times at the Meadowbrook Apartments on February 4. He was taken to the hospital where he died four days later.
Tulsa Police say Carl Irons Jr. is a suspect in the murder and warrant has been issued for his arrest.
"We do know that it was a gun deal. There were two groups of people who were meeting out at those apartments to sell a gun," said TPD Lt. Brandon Watkins. "When Mr. Morris's party handed the gun over to Mr. Iron's party, Iron's decided he would use that gun in order to rob them and keep the gun. Unfortunately, both sides were armed and gunshots were exchanged and two people ended up with bullet holes in them and unfortunately one of them died."
Court records show Irons is on a 5-year deferred sentence for a 2017 shooting with intent to kill case. He was considered a youthful offender because of his age at the time. Records show he is on probation, ordered to complete a relapse prevention program, go to weekly narcotics anonymous, and complete an anger management program.
"It is a tragedy all the way around. The suspect is also young, all the people who were there were young people...There is no way you can call this anything other than a tragedy," said Watkins.
Officers have arrested D'angela Turner on a charge of accessory to murder. Police say Turner was the getaway driver and lied to officers after the shooting.