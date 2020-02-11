The first wave associated with our main upper level system ejected across the area late last night and is moving northeast away from the state this morning. We've been tracking some light showers across part of the area earlier this morning, with a small area of light wintry mix across northwestern Arkansas. This will quickly end. Other than a few showers today across the Red River Valley, we're in a holding pattern waiting for the main wave to near the area later tonight and Wednesday bringing a much higher chance for showers across the area. We could see a few spotty showers near the metro by midday, but the odds will continue remaining low other than southern sections. Much higher chances arrive late tonight into Wednesday through most of the morning to early afternoon. The far northeastern sections of the rain shield may contain some rain to snow mix Wednesday morning, but with no travel impacts or significant accumulations should occur in our immediate area of concern. Locations to our northwest, possibly across Kay county into northwestern Osage county and points north into southcentral or eastern Kansas may experience some light snowfall tomorrow morning with a dusting on grassy areas, but this should remain away from most of the Northeastern OK vicinity. Temperatures today and tomorrow will not vary much with highs in the lower to mid-40s. As the main storm system ejects away from the area later Wednesday afternoon and evening, the precipitation will end, and much colder weather will quickly arrive for about 36 hours.