Police Search For Man Caught On Camera Stealing Mail
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are asking for your help to find a man caught on camera stealing mail from a porch.
Tulsa Police said the video clearly shows a man walking up to a home near 29th Street and Yale and stealing mail from the mailbox.
The video shows a man in a red pickup truck walking up to the home in broad daylight.
The man pretends to knock on the door; but seconds later, he quickly reaches into the mailbox, grabs the mail, and then walks off.
It's not clear what he took from the mailbox.
Police said the man has a distinctive walk, so they're hoping someone may recognize him.
If you know who he is, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-896-COPS. You can remain anonymous.