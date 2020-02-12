News
Sequoyah County Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Lewd Molestation
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Oklahoma - An ex-convict with a long criminal history has been sentenced to life in prison.
A Sequoyah County jury found Vincent Small guilty of lewd molestation involving two 12-year-old girls. Court records say a relative of one the victims hired Small to do yard work in 2019 and allowed him to enter the home to get out of the heat.
Prosecutors say that when Small exposed himself to the girls while molesting one of them. Court records show Small has felony convictions in Osage, Greer, and Sequoyah Counties including murder in 1983. He served 16 of 25 years in that case.