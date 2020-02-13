Tulsa School Board Meets For Layoff Vote
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa school board will vote Thursday night on cutting 174 positions.
The school board specified that this doesn't mean 174 people will lose jobs because some of the positions are already vacant. As the school board downsizes the district to match the available funding, now custodians are considered part of the administrative restructuring.
The cuts include changes to the schedules for custodians cutting their time on the job and their already low salary.
"Everyone knows when we say cut the central office who we're talking about and everyone at the community meetings, parents and community members, listed them out," said Shawna Mott Wright of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association.
The district blames long term underfunding by the state, and a long term decline in enrollment. Fewer students are driving the downturn in state support and the district hasn't downsized fast enough to keep up.
Superintendent Deborah Gist says about $20 million in cuts are needed to close what will otherwise be budget shortfall next year. The cuts are primarily at the education service center and a reorganization of the jobs that remain. The cuts include some of the highest-paying jobs, but the board will also create many other high paying jobs to replace them.
There are 77 people total in administration losing their current jobs but they can apply for new ones.