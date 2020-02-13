News
Police Chase Spanning 3 Counties Ends With Rollover Crash
Thursday, February 13th 2020, 9:44 PM CST
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Wagoner County Deputies, and Muskogee PD are on the scene of a crash after a police chase that spanned three counties came to an end.
Tulsa Police say the chase began around 4th and Sheridan and made its way through Porter before finally coming to an end near Muskogee.
The suspect rolled his vehicle just north of the Muskogee turnpike on Hwy 69. An air-evac team has been called.