TPS Board Of Education Delays Vote On Layoffs
TULSA, Oklahoma - After four hours, the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education decided to delay a vote on whether to cut 174-staff positions heading into next school year.
After tabling last night's vote, the school board now plans to meet next Tuesday to vote on the measure.
The district said the proposal doesn't call for any teachers to be cut, but 77 people at the central office could lose their jobs.
64 custodian positions at schools would also be cut through attrition-- when current staff members leave or retire.
The teachers union said these cuts don't appear to be anywhere near what TPS said it needs to address the $20 million budget shortfall.
If approved, the layoffs are expected to take place in July.