Sales - Dining
Amber & Brooks: Easy Chipotle Beef Empanadas
Tuesday, February 18th 2020, 1:38 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Amber and Brooks are back with an easy recipe for Chipotle Beef Empanadas that we hope you will love.
Ingredients
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 1 tsp oregano
- 2 Tbsp tomato paste
- 2 diced chipotle peppers
- 1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated
- 1/2 cup queso fresco, crumbled
- 2 boxes Pillsbury™ Refrigerated Pie Crust
- 1 egg
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°.
- In a cast-iron pan or large frying pan, add ground beef, chopped onions, minced garlic and cook over medium heat until ground beef is no longer pink. Drain grease and return to pan.
- Sprinkle with seasonings, stir.
- Add tomato paste and chipotle, stir and let simmer for 15 minutes.
- Unroll pie crust on a lightly floured surface. Using a 3-4 inch bowl, turn bowl upside down and press down to cut dough. You Should be able to get 4-6 pieces per pie crust.
- Add a little water to the edges of the dough before filling to help seal.
- Add a small amount of shredded cheese and about a 1/4 cup of meat mixture.
- Fold dough over and using a fork, close up the edges by pressing to seal and place on a baking sheet.
- In a small bowl, whisk egg and one tablespoon of water together. Using a basting brush, brush egg wash over the top of each empanada.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until empanada crust is golden brown.
- Carefully remove from oven and enjoy with your favorite salsa or dip